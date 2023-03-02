Greece police have currently blocked off an area at an apartment complex on Affinity Lane (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old male is in serious condition after getting shot near an apartment complex on Affinity Lane in Greece, according to the Greece Police Department.

Greece police say that the shooting occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. The male was shot in the abdomen and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police vehicles were seen investigating the area of the apartment complex Thursday

Police say that more information regarding the incident will be revealed later from the Chief’s office.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.