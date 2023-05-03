Greece police officers, NYSP, and the US Marshalls Task Force can be seen on the corner of Dewey Avenue and Stone Road (News 8 WROC/Emalee Burkhard)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men were arrested and a woman was shot during a police chase with two separate vehicles in Greece and throughout the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers heard gunshots near Flower City Park and saw two white Jeeps drive off from the area. Police then pursued both vehicles.

One chase ended at a gas station on the corner of Dewey Avenue and Stone Road, with one man being taken into police custody.

The other vehicle dropped off a woman at Rochester General Hospital. She is being treated for a gunshot wound and her injuries are not life-threatening.

The second jeep, according to police, stopped on Jackson Street in Rochester. Officers said that there was a two-year-old child in that vehicle. No injuries were reported and the driver was arrested.

Both pursuits are currently under investigation as police try to determine if anyone else was involved in the shooting.

Large police presence on the corner of Dewey Ave and Stone rd in Greece. Greece PD, State police and marshals task force are on scene. The investigation appears to be surrounded around this white suv. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/FPaaw7TvYU — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) May 3, 2023

