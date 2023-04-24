GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — A homeowner on Brayton Road shot an intruder during a burglary Monday morning, according to the Greece Police Department.

At around 4:30 a.m., Greece police responded to the 300 block of Brayton Road for a reported burglary in progress, where the homeowner shot the intruder.

Upon their arrival, officers identified Rochester resident Christopher McManus, 25, as the suspect inside the home with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

McManus was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, according to the Greece Police Department.

A preliminary investigation by Greece police shows that the homeowner was asleep when he heard noises that indicated someone had broken in. The homeowner then retrieved his legally owned firearm, when McManus attacked him.

The homeowner, according to Greece PD, fired a single shot during the attack, striking McManus.

Detectives have charged McManus with burglary in the first degree, assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and petit larceny. They add that McManus is being held pending arraignment.

Greece police say the homeowner’s actions appeared to have been in self-defense of himself as well as his home. They add the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office will further review.