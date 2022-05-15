MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WROC) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference Monday.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office said that the conference is related to recent law enforcement activity.

This press conference comes amid possible developments into the investigation of Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance.

Drexel, a Chili teenager, went missing in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009, and police have been looking for her since.

62-year-old Raymond Moody was named a person of interest two years into the investigation and was arrested last Wednesday for obstruction of justice — the alleged offense was on the same date Drexel went missing.

It is still unknown if Moody’s arrest is connected to Drexel’s case.