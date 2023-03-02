ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department is currently investigating the motive behind what led to a body found in the back of a car Thursday at the Hertz car rental on Ajax Road near the airport.

The Gates Police Department told News 8 that the car in question was being towed from the city of Rochester by a subcontractor with Hertz.

This white SUV is where the body was discovered by Hertz employees. The Medical Examiner has removed the body and now the SUV is being towed from the Hertz lot followed by Rochester tech unit. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/fMzPDdf6Gg — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) March 2, 2023

Once the car arrived at the Hertz on Ajax Road, it was discovered by staff that there was an adult body found in the back of the car, according to Gates Police.

Gates Police says they are not yet sure on the motive behind this and are working with the Rochester Police Department to investigate.

News 8 crews say that a portion of the back parking lot is closed off with police tape with several cars in the area.

UPDATE: Gates Police Chief Rob Long just announced a dead body was found in the back of one of the @Hertz rental cars in the parking lot after it was towed from the City of Rochester early this morning. It was found by staff & the call came in around 10:30am. #ROC pic.twitter.com/DqCsTbN7v4 — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) March 2, 2023

