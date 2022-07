GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Officers with the Gates Police Department responded to a shooting on Fox Run Sunday evening in Gates.

A person was treated on the scene by paramedics, but it is currently unknown what the status of the individual is or what motivated the shooting.

One man in the area said his garage was hit in the crossfire.

No official information has been released by the Gates Police Department at this time.

BREAKING NEWS🚨: @GatesPolice responded to a shooting in the Fox Run community tonight. One man had his garage get hit in the crossfire. No word on the status of the victim or what motivated the shooting. I’ll be LIVE tonight on @News_8 with reaction from neighbors. #ROC pic.twitter.com/7Xov8KQiQh — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) July 4, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.