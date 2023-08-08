ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A security company is being accused of soliciting across the Town of Gates.

According to the Gates Police Department, Vivint Security went all over town in an attempt to sell their security systems, with residents reporting the salespeople and their “tactics” to the police.

Police also said that Vivint does not have a permit to solicit in the area and they sent the company a letter banning them from making sales in Gates for a year.

News 8 is reaching out to Vivint for comment on this issue and will update this story with more information.

The Gates Police Department says that residents have the right to ask for a permit if a salesperson is going door-to-door. They encourage residents to call them if they feel alarmed.