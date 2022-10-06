NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people are dead Thursday after a string of shootings in Eastern Erie County.
A man shot and killed two women in two separate homes in the Town of Clarence, according to Erie County Undersheriff William J. Cooley.
The man then went to the Ten-X Shooting Club at 8081 Greenbush Rd. in the Town of Newstead, shot and killed a man, Cooley added. The shooter then shot and killed himself.
According to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office the four individuals, who haven’t been named, “appear to be related.”
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
