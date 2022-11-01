ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department is currently investigating a parking garage in downtown Rochester after what authorities called a “loud bang” Tuesday morning.

Fire Department representatives said that the incident happened while two employees were working on an electrical transformer.

“Workers in the back of the [Democrat and Chronicle] were performing a demo on an electrical transformer that was not de-energized and that produced a loud bang,” Captain David Abdoch with the Rochester Fire Department said. “People nearby could hear it.”

Abdoch said that the two workers were injured and transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, where they are currently in stable condition.

The incident occurred in the building at the corner of South Fitzhugh Street and West Broad Street in downtown Rochester, near the Monroe County Hall of Justice and Civic Center garage.

Details are limited at this time, and authorities say the Fire Department is currently investigating how the incident occurred.

As of 12 p.m. the Civic Center garage has been blocked off until further notice.

