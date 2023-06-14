ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Top honors for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and his partner, Officer Sino Seng, the night they were ambushed nearly one year ago.

At Wednesday’s RPD Annual Awards Ceremony, Mazurkiewicz was named Officer of the Year for 2022. Mazurkiewicz and Seng were both recognized as Officers of the month for last July.

RPD also awarded them the department’s Medal of Valor and Purple Heart. The night they were attacked, the officers were working a potential lead on a homicide case, when they were shot in an unmarked vehicle An innoncent bystander was also wounded. Immediately after the ambush,- Mazurkiewicz radioed for help. Seng, while under fire, pulled Mazurkiewicz to cover while firing back at the suspect.

The suspect was later captured. RPD says both officers bravely distinguished themselves through an act of courage, going above and beyond the call of duty to save others from being shot or killed.