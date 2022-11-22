ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the holidays approach, Eastview Mall is preparing some additional security.

Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with the Fishers Fire Department to increase protection to the mall. Additional protective measures include increased deputies inside the mall and a bike patrol out in the parking lot.

According to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office, Eastview Mall is expected to see almost one million shoppers throughout the holiday season — and Mike Kauffman, the mall’s manager, said these protective measures are something that shoppers appreciate.

“Security has certainly become a more important part of the shopping experience. Surveys in our industry show that — that people want to come to a center that is safe and secure and we take that commitment and that quest very very seriously.”