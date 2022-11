ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after an ATV accident in the Town of Victor Thursday afternoon, New York State Police said.

NYSP said that 64-year-old Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay was hunting near a family member’s home while riding on an ATV.

The family of Nolan said he never returned from hunting and after failed attempts to contact him by phone, they went to look for him and found him dead underneath the ATV.

Authorities said that the investigation is still ongoing.