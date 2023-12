ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed in a car crash at midnight Wednesday in the Town of Ridgeway, according to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 23-year-old Damon Benfer of Kent was driving eastbound on State Route 31 and left the road on the south shoulder. His car then hit a telephone pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says they are continuing the investigation with the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.