The scene of a car accident under the 390 overpass on I-90 (News 8 WROC Photo/Emalee Burkhard)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is hospitalized after a serious car accident on I-90 westbound Monday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the driver, a 67-year-old woman, was driving a Jeep Cherokee southbound on Rt. 390 southbound when she left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and then rolled over the grassy median before resting in Rt. 90 westbound.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was rescued from the vehicle and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were caused as a result of the accident and nothing else was damaged.

No further information has been released in regard to the accident.

