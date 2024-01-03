ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A driver was killed and three people were injured in a car crash on State Rt. 441 in Walworth.

The New York State Police responded to the scene around 4 p.m. Troopers said that a Ford was driving north on Canandaigua Road and crashed into a Hyundai heading west on Rt. 441.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 62-year-old man, died at the scene. The 56-year-old woman in the Hyundai was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, two females ages 15 and 17, were taken to Strong with non-life-threatening injuries.

No injuries were reported for the 18-year-old driver of the Ford. The investigation is ongoing.