Do not leave your car running, police warn as string of thefts continues

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kenmore Police are urging residents not to leave their cars running after seeing an increase in thefts that occurred when drivers left their vehicles unattended.

“Do not leave your car unattended running at a convenience store while you go inside and expect it to be outside still when you come out,” Kenmore Police wrote on Facebook.

“Multiple stolen cars in Northern Erie County in the past few days, all running unlocked and unattended,” they added. “Don’t make yourself a victim.”

Police said that remote car starters are generally safe, but if you need to enter your vehicle to start it — even with a key fob — it should not be left unattended.

“Just because your car is push button start and you have the fob in your pocket someone can still get in your car and steal it,” police said.