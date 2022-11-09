ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Republican candidate and Deputy David J. Cirencione has declared victory over his opponent, Democratic candidate and retired NYSP officer Steve Slavny.

According to results from the Ontario County Board of Elections, Cirencione had a lead of 64.69% over Slavny.

Cirencione, in a statement, thanked the voters of Ontario County for his victory:

“Thank you to the voters of Ontario County for entrusting me with the responsibility of serving as your Sheriff for the next four years. As I have done throughout my two decades in law enforcement, every day we will do everything in this agency’s power to make sure the people of our communities are as safe as possible.

“I also would like to thank my family for their support, thank my campaign team for their hard work, thank the Republican and Conservative Parties for their endorsements, and thank every voter who voted for me or for one of my opponents for engaging in our fundamental right to participate in free and fair elections. “Now the work continues as we prepare for January 1, 2023, and beyond. I won’t let you down.”

Cirencione’s opponent Slavny has not yet commented on the results.