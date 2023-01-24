ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The second annual Valentine’s Day Raffle was announced Tuesday by the Rochester Police Locust Club and Rochester Area Crime Stoppers.

According to the organizations, the event will benefit the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative, with the prize being a black satin guitar signed by Lou Gramm of Foreigner — a collaboration with the House of Guitars.

Other prizes up for grabs include wine and chocolate gift baskets as well as restaurant gift cards.

Funds raised will benefit Crime Stoppers’ K9 Initiative, and the Locust Club’s Scholarship Fund.

“It benefits [high school] seniors that are members’ children as well as city school district children,” Adam DeVincentis, Executive Vice President Rochester Police Locust Club said. “We give equal amounts to both. And this year we actually rededicated the scholarship and have renamed it the Anthony Mazurkiewicz Memorial scholarship.”

Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz died in the line of duty in July 2022 during an ambush attack.

The raffle runs through February 11, and tickets can be purchased at roccrimestoppers.com

They can be purchased in-person at the Locust Club’s office at 1425 Lexington Ave.

“It’s the local gift,” Joyce Palumbo, Crime Stoppers Board Member. “We have a lot of interest in the K9s. But really what was so compelling was the way the community stepped up to support law enforcement. That was really a wonderful thing to see. The gifts are just amazing.”