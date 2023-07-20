ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Crime Stoppers are holding their annual fundraiser for Rochester’s K9s.

According to Crime Stoppers, the fundraiser will be supporting the K9s from the Rochester Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the police departments in Greece, Gates, and Brockport.

In Henrietta on Thursday morning, multiple agencies held a demonstration of their K9 units’ skills in tracking, agility, and detecting explosives.

On their donation page, they said that these dogs are trained to detect dangerous drugs and weapons to find missing kids and people. The donations will go towards veterinary expenses, equipment and obstacle course upgrades, and even towards puppies.

For those looking to donate towards the K9 fundraiser, you can find their page on RallyUp by clicking here.