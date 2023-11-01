EAST LACKAWANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – One person has died after several crashes on Interstate 80 in Mercer County Wednesday morning.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a passenger died in a crash around 5:40 a.m. on I-80 eastbound, near mile marker 14 in East Lackawannock Township. Around eight to 10 vehicles, including multiple tractor-trailers, were involved in the crash, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The deceased victim has been identified as 34-year-old Anthony Mallory, of Rochester, New York. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. Libonati said Mallory was wearing a seatbelt.

According to PSP, about six others had minor injuries from the crash.

Crews said the snow and inclement weather was a factor in the crash, but the circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

​The eastbound lanes of I-80 in Mercer County were closed in the area but have since reopened.

There was also an accident in East Lackawannock Township on Route 158 at the intersection of Steingrabe Road. Four cars were involved, though it does not appear there were any injuries.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roadways passable, not completely free of ice and snow.

Drivers should use extra caution on bridges and ramps where ice can often form without warning.

PennDOT is also reminding drivers that they can call 511, a free service that is available 24/7. It gives drivers access to traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, speed information and more than 1,000 traffic cameras.