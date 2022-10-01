ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A “Coptoberfest” benefit was held on Saturday to support the family of RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was killed in the line of duty in July.

The event was held at Buntsy’s in Webster and featured live music performed by the Stone Age Romeos and a gift basket raffle.

The Thin Bue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club hosted the event. Members of the group wanted to host this event not only to support the Mazurkiewicz family but also to show their appreciation for law enforcement in the community.

The club has approximately 800 members, with 40 chapters throughout the nation.