ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police in Gates got a bit of a treat Wednesday at the “Coffee for Cops” held at the Gates Town Hall.

Founder Michael Barbato says the organization was first founded to help law enforcement in our area through prayer, and some other goodies in the form of coffee gift cards.

Their audience then expanded to include all first responders, healthcare workers, and active and former military personnel. He is now hoping to expand the idea even further in the future.

“We also provide meals on a monthly basis now thanks to the Policini Foundation who is supporting us in that effort,” Barbato told News 8. “We’re starting in Gates first, and then we will be working our way to the Rochester Police Department and surrounding agencies.”

The non-profit isn’t alone, some of the food was donated by Rochester restaurant Mission Barbeque.