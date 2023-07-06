ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City Council has released the results of its 2023 Police Accountability Survey Report.

Between March 30 and May 5, the City Council held an online survey of city residents to gauge feedback on the Police Accountability Board and its conduct. In addition, the council conducted in-person outreach sessions.

In asking how effective the PAB has been at holding the Rochester Police Department accountable, the results were mostly negative — 522 said not effective, 84 said somewhat effective, 15 said effective, and 13 said very effective.

506 participants say they are “Not Confident” in the PAB to carry out its mission, with two people being confident, 76 being somewhat confident, and 24 being somewhat confident.

Most survey participants felt the PAB does not have an active presence in the community, at that the organization is not transparent to the public.

Community engagement with the PAB aired on the side of no interaction between survey takers and the PAB.

The report also shows that most of the participants are suggesting dissolving, disbanding, or defunding the Police Accountability Board. Other responses suggest that the board work more diligently, be more transparent or communicative, and shift the focus to their work.

Full report:

