ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Canandaigua man has been arrested with tampering with a witness after he was arrested for rape in 2022, according to New York State Police.

Jeffrey V. Kuney, 45, was found living on his boat in a marina on Oneida Lake in the town of Cicero when investigators say they were able to get arrest warrants after receiving complaints that Kuney had violated orders of protection. Troopers say these orders were issued to three witnesses against him in upcoming court proceedings, NYSP said.

Kunvey was arrested on three counts of tampering with a witness in the third degree.

According to NYSP, three orders of protection and subsequent warrants are related to Kuney’s previous arrests last summer. In July of 2022, troopers say Kuney was arrested for rape in the first degree.

In August of 2022, Kuney was arrested for criminal sex act in the first degree, and criminal controlled substance in the third degree. Troopers say Kuney was released from Ontario County Jail for those charges, after $50,000 bail was posted.

Kuney was taken to Ontario County Jail for CAP arraignment. New York State Police are asking victims or witnesses to contact them at (585) 398-4100.