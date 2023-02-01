ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brockport High School will see increased security and police presence at their schools today after a shooting threat was posted to social media, according to Brockport Superintendent Sean Bruno.

In a statement sent out to parents, Bruno said that a student posted “GONNA SHOOT UP THE SCHOOL TOMORROW” on their social media. Bruno added that the student was identified by law enforcement and the FBI and was not deemed a credible threat due to having no weapons.

Due to the threat, Bruno said the school district will increase the presence of law enforcement on the campus out of an abundance of caution.

You can read the full statement from Superintendent Bruno below:

Good morning,

Please be advised that the threat, “GONNA SHOOT UP THE SCHOOL TOMORROW’ was posted on a social media app last night. Due to the outstanding police work of our Brockport Security, SUNY Brockport Police, Brockport Police, Monroe County Sheriff and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the high school student who posted the statement was identified. Law enforcement determined that there was no credible threat and there were no weapons at the home. Although the conclusion of this investigation facilitates continuing with a typical school day today, out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional law enforcement on our campus today.

In addition to our Security team, we thank the SUNY Brockport Police, Brockport Police, Monroe County Sheriff and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for their tireless dedication, commitment and collaboration to ensure our safety.

We also appreciate the Yik Yak staff for their prompt response and assistance.

Thank you,

Superintendent Sean Bruno