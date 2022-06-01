BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Brockport Central School District said Wednesday that a threatening statement was written on a girls’ bathroom wall inside Brockport High School.

BCSD officials said that they immediately notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office upon discovery of the statement and MCSO investigators deemed the threat non-credible after a thorough investigation.

BCSD officials added that they will have an increase in police presence on campus and at the high school for the remainder of the week out of an abundance of caution and safety for students, staff, and visitors.

There is no information as to what the threat was at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.