Editor’s Note: This post has been updated to reflect a new statement from the Ontario Sheriff County Office.

UPDATE: The Ontario Sheriff County Office announced the 911 system is currently back in service and calls are coming in normally to the Ontario County 911 Center. Officers say to continue to call 911 for all emergencies.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 911 system is currently down in Ontario County, the Ontario Sheriff County Office said on Friday.

According to the sheriff county office, all calls will be forwarded to Monroe County until service is restored. If you are calling 911 and reach Monroe County, sheriffs say advise the dispatcher immediately you are calling from Ontario County.

The sheriff county office also says the administrative line, which can be reached at (585) 394-4560 is still working, as well as text to 911. They say if you have a true emergency, dial 911 first.