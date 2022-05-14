BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old man’s body was recovered from the Niagara River Saturday morning near the foot of Hertel Avenue.

A fisherman spotted the body floating in the river, and crews responded to an emergency call just after 8 a.m., according to a City of Buffalo spokesperson.

The United States Coast Guard assisted the Buffalo fire water rescue team in the recovery. The Buffalo Police homicide squad was also on the scene.

An autopsy of the man’s body will be conducted by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.