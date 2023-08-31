ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people are dead following a head-on crash on State Route 104 near Five Mile Line Road in Webster Thursday morning.

New York State Police say a 61-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was heading westbound in the eastbound lane when the truck crashed head-on into a Mercury Sable being driven by a 31-year-old man.

The 31-year-old died at the scene. The 61-year-old was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died.

The area was shut down for hours Thursday morning, but the scene has been cleared and has re-opened.

State Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 585-398-4100.