ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Another delivery driver has sustained non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in downtown Ithaca.

Earlier tonight around shortly after 6 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers were called to the 400 block of N. Meadow Street for a reported stabbing.

During the initial investigation, it was learned that a delivery person was stabbed once in the left shoulder, sustaining a nonlife-threatening injury.

The assailant is unknown to the victim and is described as a black male, late teen’s to early 20’s, with no facial hair, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and pants. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and headed southwest towards Fulton Street.

This attack occurred just days after another delivery driver was stabbed while waiting to pick up an order on W. Green Street.

The investigation into this matter is currently ongoing and the Ithaca Police Department encourages witnesses to contact the Ithaca Police Department via any of the following means:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips