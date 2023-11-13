ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed in a crash Sunday evening on East Barre Road in the Town of Barre, according to New York State Police.

Troopers out of Albion responded to the area around 5 p.m. Investigators said that a 2007 Volkswagen driven by 32-year-old Albion resident Joshua Watkins left the road and went into a field — overturning multiple times.

Watkins, who was the only person in the car, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said Watkins was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

An autopsy will be completed by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.