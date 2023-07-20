ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman and a man were both hospitalized following a car accident in the Town of Canandaigua Wednesday morning, according to the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the accident happened at the intersection of State Route 21 and Duel Road. The driver of a Kia Sportage was waiting to turn left onto Duel Road when her car was rear-ended by a Dodge van.

First responders said the driver of the Kia was unresponsive, but after CPR, she began breathing. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight for internal injuries. The driver of the Dodge was taken to Thompson Hospital for chest pain and was issued a ticket.

The roadway of State Route 21 between Smith Road and Wells Curtis Road was closed during the investigation but has since re-opened.