BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nine people, including five children, were injured in a crash between a tractor-trailer truck and a full-size motorhome on Sunday morning in Orangeville, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to State Route 20A at State Route 238 just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, where initial investigation shows that the driver of the tractor-trailer, 30-year-old Leonard K. Lwindi of Amherst, allegedly ran a stop sign and collided with the RV, which was carrying a family from New Jersey traveling to Niagara Falls.

Four of the five children injured were treated on scene, and a 3-year-old child was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been discharged. The adult driver of the RV was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight with non-life-threatening injuries, where the person is in stable condition. The rest of the adults were treated on scene as well.

Lwindi, who was found to be at fault, was issued a traffic citation. He is scheduled to answer the charge to the Town of Orangeville Court at a later date, and further charges are possible.