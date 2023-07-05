ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 60-year-old is dead following an ATV crash in the town of Alabama Monday evening, according to New York State Police.

Just before 6:30 p.m., troopers out of Batavia responded to Maple Road for an ATV collision.

An investigation by NYSP revealed Michael D. Borkholder, 60, of Oakfield was operating a 2008 Can-Am Outlander Max XT southbound on Maple Road. Troopers say the ATV failed to stop and struck the rear of a 2021 CF Moto ZForce 950 that was slowly making a turn into a driveway.

Borkholder was taken to Erie County Medical Center by mercy flight with severe injuries. Troopers say Borkholder succumbed to his injuries later that night.