ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A total of six people were shot, and one died, after two separate shooting incidents Tuesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department.

At about 1:20 a.m., officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found evidence consistent with gunshots and two men who had been shot, police said.

Both victims were treated at the scene and taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Three other men walked into the emergency room with gunshot wounds as well, which police believe were sustained during the same incident at Central Avenue and Lexington Avenue.

Around 2:15 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Central Avenue just west of Ontario Street for reports of another shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim will not be released until proper notifications have been made, police said.

At this time, both incidents remain under investigation, and it’s unknown at this time if they’re connected. Anyone with information about these shooting incidents is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518) 462-8039. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, on their website, or on the free P3 Tips mobile app.