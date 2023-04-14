LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A three-year-old girl was critically injured following a dog attack Thursday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Glendale Drive in Lockport reporting that the child was being attacked by multiple family-owned dogs. Deputies and EMS personnel responded to the scene and performed immediate first aid on her.

The victim was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where she is currently listed in critical condition.

The SPCA of Niagara County responded to the scene and took possession of the dogs. Deputies say the incident remains under investigation.