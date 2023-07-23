ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Rochester woman is dead after drowning in Lake Ontario Saturday afternoon, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the Chimney Bluffs State Park at around 2 p.m. after receiving a 911 call saying two people were struggling in the water.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-year-old man was pulled to shore prior to emergency personnel’s arrival. One female, 20, remained underwater.

People at the park tried to find the woman in the area she was last seen, but were unsuccessful. Shortly after, emergency personnel were able to locate the woman under the water.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital as a precaution, and was later released.

An investigation, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office revealed six people from Rochester had rented a boat for the day. Deputies say they believe the two people involved were swimming in the water, and waves on the lake may have contributed to the incident.

All safety requirements were met on the boat, according to deputies.