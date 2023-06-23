BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious after ingesting chocolate that contained marijuana, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the United Medical Memorial Center for the report of a 2-year-old boy that had ingested marijuana.

An investigation by deputies alleges Batavia resident James Gray possessed chocolate that contained marijuana and had it in reach of the 2-year-old.

The boy was found unconscious multiple hours later.

Gray is charged with endangering the welfare of the child. He is scheduled to appear in Batavia court on July 11.