FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Farmington residents were arrested Thursday for allegedly physically abusing a three-year-old girl, according to an investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says Luis O. Rodriguez and Stephanie P. Chavez were arrested for assault in the second degree, following an investigation by the OCSO.

Rodriguez and Chavez were taken into custody at their apartment in Farmington without incident. Deputies say their investigation found both defendants had physically abused a three-year-old girl to the extent that the victim was hospitalized in excess of four days.

The two were taken to Ontario County Jail and placed in pre-arraignment detention.