ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Dewey Avenue Sunday.

According to authorities, RPD responded to Dewey Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Dewey Avenue has been shut down in order for the police to conduct their investigation.

The 18-year-old is being treated at Unity Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to call 911.