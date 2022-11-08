ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — East Rochester Police say a 17-year-old was killed in a car crash early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Bluff Drive and Garfield Avenue in East Rochester just after midnight and found a deceased, 17-year-old male inside a 2007 Audi. Officers confirmed he was the only one found in the vehicle. Police are only identifying him as from Honeoye Falls.

Investigators said the driver lost control of the car at a high rate of speed, struck the curb, and left the road before colliding with the side of an occupied home. No injuries were reported from inside the residence.

East Rochester Police say they are seeking a search warrant to obtain the vehicle’s black box to determine just how fast it was traveling.

