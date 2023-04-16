RUSH, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of West Henrietta Road in the town of Rush is currently closed as police investigate a vehicle rollover, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say MCSO and the Rush Fire Department responded to the area of 8800 West Henrietta Road in the town of Rush just before 5 a.m. for a report of a vehicle rollover with a person ejected.

Upon their arrival, one person was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

MCSO adds that one person had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Rush Fire Department and has minor injuries.

The roadway is currently closed while the cause of the crash is investigated, according to MCSO.

