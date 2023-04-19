SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead following a crash on Route 89 in Seneca Falls.

On Wednesday morning at around 5:15 a.m., the Seneca Falls Police Department, EMTs from North Seneca Ambulance, and Seneca Falls Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a vehicle in a ditch south of the entrance to the Cayuga Lake State Park.

The Seneca Falls Police Department says upon their arrival, first responders found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police add that this victim is believed to have been the only person in the vehicle.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Seneca Falls Police Department at (315) 568-4850.