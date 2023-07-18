ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Orleans County Sherriff’s Office says a man has passed away from his injuries after a single-car accident in the Town of Murray.

Officers say they were dispatched to State Route 104 around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, where they found that a vehicle, which was driving eastbound on State Route 104, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

According to first responders, a property owner heard the accident and noticed the car was on fire. They say he was able to remove the driver from the vehicle and extinguish the fire before they arrived.

The driver, 27-year-old Kolin J. McKain, an Albion resident, was taken by an ambulance to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Unit says the accident is currently under investigation, although preliminary investigation shows speed may have been a contributing factor.