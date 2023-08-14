WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County woman was killed in a car crash at the intersections of State Route 19 and State Route 39 in the Town of Pike on Sunday afternoon, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said just after 1:10 p.m., 75-year-old Gretchen E. Pittman of Warsaw failed to slow for the stop sign at the intersection and hit another car, driven by 29-year-old Ryan M. Haudricourt of Freedom. The crash caused both cars to leave the roadway, which severed a utility pole.

Pittman was flown by helicopter to ECMC, where she later died from her injuries. Haudricourt is listed in critical condition after he was also flown to ECMC, while his two passengers are in stable condition, one at Oishei Children’s Hospital and the other at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

The crash remains under investigation.