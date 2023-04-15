WHEATLAND, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead and two are injured after a single vehicle crash on I-90 eastbound Saturday morning in the town of Wheatland.

New York State Police troopers responded to the crash which involved one passenger vehicle.

Troopers say the crash occurred between exit 47 (LeRoy) and exit 46 (Henrietta). Troopers confirmed one fatality at the scene and the two injured were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. NYSP says the injuries are not life-threatening.

At this time, according to NYSP, the right lane remains blocked with minimal traffic delays while the accident reconstruction is completed.

