Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
Crime
Education
Business
PR Newswire Press Releases
Rochester Rundown
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Head coach Don Granato, forwards Cozens and Jankowski placed in COVID-19 protocol
Top Stories
Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, December 26
Rollover car accident on Ford Street in Rochester
Weather forecast: Seasonable chill returns with a rain/snow shower possible
Video
Oregon father who told Biden ‘let’s go Brandon’ said comment was in ‘jest’
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Buffalo Bills
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
High School Huddle
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
Football Frenzy
The Big Game
Sports Video
Top Stories
Head coach Don Granato, forwards Cozens and Jankowski placed in COVID-19 protocol
Top Stories
Thad’s Three Things: Bills at Patriots
Feldman’s Favorites: Week 16
High scoring outbursts galore in this week’s Section V Best
Video
Buntley drops 31 as Fairport girls basketball tops Schroeder
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: Seasonable chill returns with a rain/snow shower possible
Video
Top Stories
ADORABLE: Rochester Regional welcomes five Christmas babies
Top Stories
Fire safety tips to keep in mind this holiday season
Rochester Fire Department investigating Church fire on Jefferson Avenue
Video
Cold War-era missile silo transformed into Airbnb
Video
Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Travel
Development
Arts
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Holidays
Songs From Studio B
Community
Community
Contests
Calendar
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Crime Tracker
Why ROC
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Best Reviews
First Responders Spotlight
Remarkable Women 2022
Food For Families
What’s Good
Top Stories
9 years later, memories of West Webster Christmas Eve tragedy endure
Video
Top Stories
Grammy-nominated saxophonist treats Rochester students to kick off holiday break
Video
Penfield school bus drivers treated to special ‘thank you’ breakfast
Video
‘We’re a little behind’: Salvation Army calls for donations ahead of Christmas Day
Video
RCSD awarded $665,000 to train hundreds of employees in deescalation techniques
Video
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Career Connection
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Regional News Partners
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Police
Rollover car accident on Ford Street in Rochester
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Trending Stories
Rollover car accident on Ford Street in Rochester
Rochester Fire Department investigating Church fire on Jefferson Avenue
Video
ADORABLE: Rochester Regional welcomes five Christmas babies
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Price hike expected at local restaurants due to NYS Styrofoam ban
Video
SNAP households to receive additional benefits for December
RPD investigating shots fired into five houses
Video
RPD asks public for help in identifying man looking into windows
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Seasonable chill returns with a rain/snow shower possible
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center