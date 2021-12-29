Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint of clothes, cash, belongings in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officers were responding to the report of a gunpoint robbery Tuesday night when they discovered the victim, a naked woman who said she was robbed and held against her will.

Officials say officers responded to Tacoma Street around 10 p.m. and located a Rochester woman in her early 20s. Police say she did not have any clothes and was only in a blanket provided to her by a nearby concerned resident.

According to police, the victim said she was robbed at gunpoint of cash, her personal belongings, and clothing. The victim told police she was held against her will, but was able to escape.

Authorities say she was robbed of her phone, but was able to ask a concerned citizen to call 911 on her behalf.

Police say there were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.