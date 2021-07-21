Woman attempted to cause crash in Wyoming County with witness who was testifying, police say

WARSAW, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman has been arrested after police say she attempted to cause a crash and injured a witness who had just testified in a criminal trial.

Carly Turnquist was arrested following a traffic complaint on State Route 20A in the Town of Warsaw and charged with one count of tampering with a witness in the third degree.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, Turnquist was alleged to have followed and attempted to cause a vehicle collision with a female witness who had just testified in a criminal trial.

“Due to the risk of physical injury to the witness caused by Turnquist, and due to the fact the same witness was scheduled for further testimony the following day, criminal charges were filed against Turnquist,” officials said in a statement.

Turnquist was arraigned in Wyoming County Court where a stay away order of protection was issued. She was released on her own recognizance and scheduled to return to the Town of Warsaw Court on August 9.