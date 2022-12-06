ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman is facing nine charges for six instances of robbery and attempted robbery in Rochester over the past week, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said.

The suspect allegedly robbed the following three locations before being arrested:

Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square on East Main Street (November 30 at around 1 p.m.)

Tai Chi Bubble Tea on East Avenue (November 30 at around 7 p.m.)

Speedy’s Cleaners on Scio Street (December 1 at around 9:30 a.m.)

In all three instances, the suspect brandished what appeared to be a handgun, police said.

Less than two hours after the Speedy’s robbery, RPD officers working at the Homeless Outreach Detail saw the suspect, Jessica York, on Franklin Street. She was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a black BB gun that officers called “realistic-looking.”

For those three robberies, York has been charged with the felony robbery in the second degree, and three counts of petit larceny.

The next day (Friday, December 2) York was arraigned and released from Monroe County Jail. In the four days since her release, police have connected York to three additional incidents:

Robbery at Hyatt Hotel Starbucks on East Main Street (December 2, about 30 minutes after York’s release)

Robbery at Java’s Café on Gibbs Street (December 4 at around 1 p.m.)

Attempted Robbery at Ugly Duck Coffee on Charlotte Street (December 6 at around 10 a.m.)

For the three incidents after her release, York faces five felonies: two counts of robbery in the third degree, two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, and one count of attempted robbery in the third degree.